Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.2 days.
Elkem ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.
About Elkem ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elkem ASA
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.