Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.2 days.

Elkem ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA engages in the provision of advanced material solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The company offers silicones polymers, including silicone oils, compounds, emulsions, grease, and resins, as well as chlorosilanes, heat cured rubber silicone, liquid silicone rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones.

