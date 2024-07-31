ELIS 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $51,457.79 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $51,457.79 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008817 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,208.52 or 1.00019547 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00071626 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0314965 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,832.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.