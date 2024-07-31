CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAN traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

