Contrasting Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) & Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $9.05 million 14.26 -$36.78 million ($0.43) -2.78 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -350.70% -59.58% -38.96% Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amprius Technologies and Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 1 5 1 3.00 Oakridge Global Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 736.82%.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides energy storage solutions in the United States. Its principal products include lithium ion large format prismatic cells; small format prismatic cells; and battery modules. The company distributes its products through a business development and preliminary sales team. The company was formerly known as Oak Ridge Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. in November 2014. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida.

