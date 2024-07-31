Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in July

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Constellation Software Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded down $52.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,094.38. The stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,896.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2,785.01. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,917.16 and a 12-month high of $3,423.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 77.67% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Constellation Software Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.11%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

