Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in July

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Constellation Software Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded down $52.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,094.38. The stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,896.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2,785.01. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,917.16 and a 12-month high of $3,423.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 77.67% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter.
Constellation Software Dividend Announcement
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.