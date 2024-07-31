Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 134.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,108 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up about 1.3% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Conagra Brands worth $25,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 515,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after buying an additional 78,961 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.23.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

