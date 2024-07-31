Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.410-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 2,329,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

