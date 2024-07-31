Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.12-4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.164-1.194 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.120-4.380 EPS.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. 277,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $1,299,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,576.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $1,299,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,576.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $787,605.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,500.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,476 shares of company stock worth $2,547,161. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

