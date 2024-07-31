BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.
In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,769,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
