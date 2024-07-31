Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 385,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $904.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

