Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 745,700 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Beamr Imaging Stock Performance
Shares of Beamr Imaging stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 571,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,252. Beamr Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.
Beamr Imaging Company Profile
