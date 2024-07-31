Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 711.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,752 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Aramark by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARMK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Aramark Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.