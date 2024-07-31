Ankr Price Reaches $0.0302 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $302.02 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008817 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,208.52 or 1.00019547 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00071626 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0300174 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $13,796,988.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

