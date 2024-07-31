Aion (AION) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $942,801.30 and approximately $51.66 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00080123 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00018857 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009093 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 219.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

