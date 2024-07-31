Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.73. The stock had a trading volume of 414,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $187.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

