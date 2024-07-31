208,412 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 208,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,000. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 393.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 170,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 136,313 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,493,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,086,000 after purchasing an additional 611,299 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS HEFA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. 506,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.