208,412 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFAFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 208,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,000. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 393.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 170,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 136,313 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,493,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,086,000 after purchasing an additional 611,299 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS HEFA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. 506,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.