171,725 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 171,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after buying an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fortive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $268,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.20. 1,553,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,042. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

