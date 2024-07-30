Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,202 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,461 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,345,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,724,000 after purchasing an additional 298,100 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,748,000 after buying an additional 857,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EWJ traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.73. 1,941,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,199,505. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.