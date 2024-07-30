Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $1.30 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceeto Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 50,892 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 180,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after buying an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.73. 876,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,306. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $92.75 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

