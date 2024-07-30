Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 223.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,440 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after buying an additional 449,639 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,800,000 after buying an additional 259,252 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after buying an additional 780,104 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,608,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,703,000 after buying an additional 64,803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.70. 517,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,829. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

