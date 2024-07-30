Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 21,350.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,343. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.58 and its 200-day moving average is $216.30.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

