Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $267,235.48 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. 2,166,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,797. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Argus lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

