Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.195-$1.224 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.300-12.900 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $360.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $372.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

