YETI (NYSE:YETI) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

Shares of YETI traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 406,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. YETI has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in YETI by 259.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,484,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 187,720 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

