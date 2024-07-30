Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.66 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $165,284.65 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped XDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 253,329,470 coins. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 253,568,615.26077232. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03009564 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $172,728.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.