WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. WPP has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34.

Institutional Trading of WPP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 239.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WPP by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 767.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

