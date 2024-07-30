World Mobile Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $121.54 million and $1.18 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00039808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000099 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,378,433 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

