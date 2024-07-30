Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Woodward updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.000 EPS.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD stock traded down $30.42 on Tuesday, hitting $152.77. 957,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,979. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.52 and a 200 day moving average of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Woodward has a 12 month low of $119.03 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

