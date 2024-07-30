Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to $186.00 at TD Cowen

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $32.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,045. Woodward has a 1-year low of $119.03 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.52 and a 200 day moving average of $160.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 34.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Woodward by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

