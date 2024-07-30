Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. Woodward also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.38.

WWD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.19. The company had a trading volume of 589,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,046. Woodward has a twelve month low of $119.03 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

