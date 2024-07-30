Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Winpak Price Performance

TSE:WPK opened at C$47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.83. Winpak has a 1-year low of C$36.95 and a 1-year high of C$48.74.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.93%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

