Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Down 17.5% in July

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Down 11.9 %

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.