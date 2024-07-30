WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance
NASDAQ:WSC opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini
In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.
