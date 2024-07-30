WHY (WHY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $121.67 Million

WHY (WHY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, WHY has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One WHY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WHY has a market cap of $121.67 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WHY Profile

WHY’s launch date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000031 USD and is up 7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $7,294,721.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

