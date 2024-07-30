Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of WEEI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $24.87.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.