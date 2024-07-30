Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WESGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

WES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,928 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,259 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,770,000 after purchasing an additional 802,709 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,095,000 after buying an additional 895,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after buying an additional 77,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES opened at $40.38 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WESGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

