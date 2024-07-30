Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

WAL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $82.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,170,000 after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,165,000 after acquiring an additional 717,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after purchasing an additional 824,636 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,378,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

