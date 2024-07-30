Wells Fargo & Company Increases Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target to $18.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

BCSF stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 48,404 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 104,422 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

