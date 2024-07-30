WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.13.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

Insider Buying and Selling

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

About WELL Health Technologies

(Get Free Report

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.