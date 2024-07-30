Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.45

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.45 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 8402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

In other Weis Markets news, Director Edward John Lauth III acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $99,094.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

