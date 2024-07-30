Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.58

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 331675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Get Weibo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WB

Weibo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.50 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Weibo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,740,000 after purchasing an additional 864,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,290,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Weibo by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 700,758 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $7,435,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.