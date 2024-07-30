Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2024 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2024 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $635.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Adobe had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies. They now have a $635.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/4/2024 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2024 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $653.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $445.00 to $450.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $630.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $570.00.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $525.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $545.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Adobe had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

6/12/2024 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/10/2024 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $554.00 to $529.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Melius Research. They now have a $510.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $510.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $640.00 to $625.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Adobe had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $680.00.

6/7/2024 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $625.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $610.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $660.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,702. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.94 and a 200-day moving average of $529.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,236 shares of company stock worth $16,281,053. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

