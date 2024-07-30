Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ):

7/30/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Johnson & Johnson was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

7/23/2024 – Johnson & Johnson was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $169.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $161.00 to $171.00.

7/18/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $195.00 to $185.00.

7/1/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2024 – Johnson & Johnson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/22/2024 – Johnson & Johnson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Johnson & Johnson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/4/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,542,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.10. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $388.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

