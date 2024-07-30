Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) recently:

7/29/2024 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2024 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $97.21. 474,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,723. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

