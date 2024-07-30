Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,391,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after buying an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after buying an additional 772,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.05. 765,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.73, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $101.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,650.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

