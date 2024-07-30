Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 74,836 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after acquiring an additional 780,104 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $698,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,245,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $473,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,629. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

