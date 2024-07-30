Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 58,627 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFM remained flat at $44.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,559. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $670.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1922 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

