Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.43. 6,014,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

