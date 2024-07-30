Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 1,581 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $10.27 on Tuesday, reaching $805.29. The company had a trading volume of 864,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,774. The company’s fifty day moving average is $842.35 and its 200 day moving average is $768.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $530.56 and a fifty-two week high of $896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $357.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.33.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

