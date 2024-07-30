Waverly Advisors LLC Invests $2.58 Million in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Water ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,963. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $107.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.75.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

